Macon County Business Owner Involved in Drug Bust

A local business owner and others were arrested late Wednesday evening following an ongoing drug investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

Methamphetamine and Marijuana were seized following a traffic stop and subsequent execution of a search warrant.

Owner of a local business that legally sells drug paraphernalia called “PipeLine” was arrested. Owner Michelle Phillips is being held on a $200,000 bond and the two others arrested are being held on $180,000 bonds. Multiple charges against each have been filed which include Intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine.

One officer was treated for injuries at the scene by Macon County EMS but refused to go to hospital. He was later treated at Angel Hospital and received several stitches for a laceration to his hand.