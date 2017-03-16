Macon County Business Owner Involved in Drug Bust
A local business owner and others were arrested late Wednesday evening following an ongoing drug investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.
Methamphetamine and Marijuana were seized following a traffic stop and subsequent execution of a search warrant.
Owner of a local business that legally sells drug paraphernalia called “PipeLine” was arrested. Owner Michelle Phillips is being held on a $200,000 bond and the two others arrested are being held on $180,000 bonds. Multiple charges against each have been filed which include Intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine.
One officer was treated for injuries at the scene by Macon County EMS but refused to go to hospital. He was later treated at Angel Hospital and received several stitches for a laceration to his hand.
Sheriff Robert Holland states, “This investigation and others does not end with these arrests. We will continue to work diligently to gather information and target those we know are associated with the drug business. I have men and women who work tirelessly that are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our community. Each give their absolute all on a daily basis and like nothing more than to arrest drug dealers and see people who are poisoning & killing our young people go to jail.”