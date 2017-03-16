Seniors Join High School Students to End Teen Smoking

Macon County Senior Citizens, along with Franklin High School Students joined in a National Movement on Wednesday.

Wednesday was national “Kick Butts” day, designed to end tobacco use among the youth in the country, by raising awareness, encouraging youth to reject tobacco marketing, and urge elected officials to help protect kids from tobacco.

On Wednesday afternoon, at the Crawford Senior Center in Franklin, High School students, Heather Tomberlin, Julia Valdez, and Andrea Johnson joined with senior citizens; Lynn Wolf, Reesa Boyce, Deborah Likens, Donna Keyworth, Bob Sullivan, Debi Hamill, and Edie Butler, who showed their support to end smoking among teens.

According to statistics released by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, about 2.7 million high school students in the US are current smokers, a number that the group is trying to get to 0. The first National Kick Butts Day was held in 1996.