WCU Open House Next Weekend

Prospective college students will have a chance to learn what life on campus is all about as Western Carolina University holds Open House on Saturday, March 25.

Hosted by the Office of Undergraduate Admission, Open House gives visitors a chance to tour the campus, learn about the university’s wide array of award-winning academic programs, and find out the important details of topics such as financial aid.

The day’s activities will begin with an information fair from 8:15 to 10 a.m. on the concourse of WCU’s Ramsey Regional Activity Center. Following a welcome session in the main arena of the Ramsey Center from 10 to 10:30 a.m., prospective students will have a chance to engage in academic sessions led by WCU faculty members from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Lunch will be available at all campus dining locations. Students attending Open House will receive a voucher for a free lunch that can be redeemed at Courtyard Dining Hall or the food court at A.K. Hinds University Center.

Afternoon activities will include general tours of campus, an opportunity to visit a WCU residence hall and a variety of information sessions addressing topics such as paying for college.

For interested students who cannot attend the March 25 event, weekday campus tours are available year-round by appointment for students and their families.

Preregistration for Open House and more information are available by going to openhouse.wcu.edu or by calling the Office of Undergraduate Admission at 828-227-7317 or toll-free 877-928-4968.