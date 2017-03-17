January Unemployment Numbers Released

The state department of commerce has released the county unemployment numbers for the month of January.

In Macon County, the rate for January was at 6.5%, which was an increase of 1.4% compared to December. When compared to January of 2016, however, the unemployment rate has decreased from 6.8%, which accounts for a .3% drop.

In Jackson County, the numbers are similar, with this January’s rate at 6.4%, compared to 5.1% in December, so that’s a 1.3% increase. Compared to last year, the rate dropped by .4%, when it stood at 6.8%.

For Swain County, the unemployment rate jumped by 2.2% from the 5.5% in December, accounting for a January rate of 7.7%. Swain has seen a big drop in the unemployment rate from last year, however, when it stood at 10.5%, which means that over the year, the unemployment rate in Swain County has dropped by 2.8%.

When comparing the counties in North Carolina, Jackson County has the 68th lowest, Macon the 70th, and Swain the 87th lowest unemployment rate.