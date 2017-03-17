Registration for Greening Up the Mountains 5K Underway

Sylva is gearing up for the 20th annual “Greening Up the Mountains”.

This year, the event will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon in Downtown Sylva. Over 200 vendors are expected to take part in this year’s event, as well as musicians and other acts at the 2 music stages.

Kicking off the spring celebration will be a 5K run-walk that will start at 9 that morning at Mark Watson Park. Normally, around 100-125 runners take part in the annual tradition.

Registration for the run is now open, and costs $15, plus a $2.50 sign-up fee, and those who register will receive a t-shirt.

If you would like to register, you can go to runsignup.com and search for greening up the mountains under the “races” tab.