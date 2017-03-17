WCU Falls to Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State rode a seven-run second inning to a sizeable lead it would never relinquish as the Owls halted a three-game road losing skid at Western Carolina on Thursday, handing the Catamounts a 12-3 loss in nonconference action at Childress Field / Hennon Stadium.

Kennesaw State opened up a nine-run lead through the first three innings, and seized momentum by ending the bottom of each of the first three frames with double-plays to thwart any thoughts of a Catamount rally early. WCU clawed back to within seven with a two-run fourth inning thanks to run-scoring doubles by Caleb Robinson and Matthew Koehler, but it was as close as WCU would get in the loss.

Western Carolina (7-9) continues its five-game home stand on Friday, opening a three-game nonconference series against Kent State (9-5) at Childress Field / Hennon Stadium. Game one is scheduled for a 5:00 pm first pitch – but that could be moved earlier as forecasts for late Friday evening are questionable. Fans can keep track of any weather-related schedule changes online at CatamountSports.com or through WCU Athletics’ social media outlets on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports) and Twitter (@catamounts or @WCUBaseballBSB).