AMC’s “Macon Your Heart Beat” Event Set for Saturday

This weekend, a 5k run, 1 mile walk to benefit Angel Medical Center Cardiac Rehab will be taking place in Franklin.

According to Bonnie Peggs with AMC, after the community needs assessment, one of the top items that Macon County needed was heart health, “One of the ways to do that is to get outside and do some walking, and if you can, do some running and be a part of a great event. The event is going to be on March 25th.”

Registration for the event is going to be taking place at 8:30, if you register before the day of the race, the cost is $30, if you register the day of the event, it’s $35. The walk beginning at 9, and the 5k run kicking off at 9:30.

Peggs says that this 5k is the first of 2 that will be taking place this year the, both of which are great ways to raise awareness and try to combat heart disease, “Heart disease has risen dramatically over the last 5 years or so, and that’s certainly not a good thing. So, we want to help people start and maybe this time they can only do a quarter of a mile, maybe by July 1st, (the second 5k) you can do the full mile. Or, this time you do the mile and maybe by July, you can do the 5k.”

To register before the event, you can go to Active.com or drop by the front desk of the hospital and pick up a registration form.