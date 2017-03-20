Jackson Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Dillsboro Waterpark Monday Evening

This evening, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will be holding a regular meeting.

The meeting will come after a public hearing about the potential new water park in Dillsboro. The company that is planning on developing the land is WNC Outdoor Development LLC. The land that the company is looking at is 7 acres in the town of Dillsboro, on the river.

According to a statement, “The Board of Commissioners believes this project will stimulate and stabilize the local economy and result in the creation of a substantial number of new, permanent jobs in the county.”

In the meantime Dillsboro Mayor, Mike Fitzgerald says that if the park is approved, it would have a great impact on the Dillsboro and Jackson County economy, “Because it’s been so quiet after the train left, I think you’re going to see a lot of families come to town. The park is family oriented, it’s for younger children and geared for family life. I do believe that when they get through with their adventure on the river, they’ll be wandering around town, and we’re used to large crowds from when the train was in town, so I believe it’s going to have quite an impact.”

The public hearing is set for 5:30 in the commission meeting room, and following the public hearing, the regular meeting will take place at 6, with a vote expected to take place.