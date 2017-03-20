Volunteers Needed for Cleaning up the Tuck

The 33rd annual Tuck River Cleanup, hosted by Western Carolina University’s Base Camp Cullowhee, will be held Saturday, April 8, and organizers are seeking additional volunteers willing to get dirty to keep things clean.

Considered the nation’s largest single-day effort to remove trash from a waterway, WCU students, faculty and staff will come together with members of the community to spruce up the Tuckaseigee River in Jackson County from rafts or walking along from the riverbank. Each year, volunteers remove tons of garbage from 27 miles of the river. The event was originally organized by students and staff of WCU’s outdoor programs who recognized the need to clean up the river.

Tuck River Cleanup participants should register the day of the event at a sign-in station by the Alumni Tower on campus. The first 500 participants receive a free T-shirt. Base Camp Cullowhee will provide rafting participants with a paddle, personal flotation device, trash bags, raft and transportation to and from the river.

Following cleanup activities, participants are invited to the annual gathering at 4 p.m. on the A.K. Hinds University Center lawn with a free cookout, live entertainment, yard games and the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. Winners must be present to receive the prizes. WCU’s Division of Student Affairs and Aramark will donate the food for the picnic

Besides the immeasurable environmental importance, there is an economic factor for the cleanup, Tufts said. Jackson County is a travel destination for its scenic beauty and known as the “Trout Capital” of North Carolina, with the Tuckaseigee River among its premiere attractions for anglers, as well as receiving the most stocking of trout of any waterway in the state. An analysis by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission found that trout fishing has a $174 million economic impact on Western North Carolina.