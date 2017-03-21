Macon Students Go to Raleigh, Poultry Club Shines

From Macon County Schools:

“Over the weekend, 44 students from Macon Middle School and Franklin High School traveled to Raleigh to attend the NC State Engineering Open House.

While in Raleigh, students spent some time at the Museum of Natural History, visited the Capitol, toured the NC State Campus and learned a lot about college life and academic programs at NC State.

The majority of the trip was funded through the STEM-E grant through the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Also, The Franklin High School FFA Poultry Judging Team competed Thursday in Raleigh, and placed 1st in Conference and 2nd in the Region.

Team members are: Destiny Mashburn, Cassie McMahan, Desiree Saunders and Morgan Hooper”