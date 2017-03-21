Standing Room Only Crowd at Public Hearing on Dillsboro Waterpark

It was a packed house Monday evening in Sylva, as the Jackson County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed Dillsboro waterpark.

To start off the public hearing, Rich Price, spoke to the crowd and commissioners about what is actually in the proposed agreement between the county and the group that wants to develop the land, “It will allow us to enter into an agreement with WNC Outdoor Development for a period of 10 years. The agreement would allow the sale of 7.0 acres of county-owned property to WNC Outdoor Development for construction of the new adventure and lodging center. The county intends to sell the property at a below-market value rate of $50,000. The market value as it was recently appraised was $791,000.”

In order for the company to buy the property at that low cost however, there are several different conditions that must be met, “Within 5 years, the developer must construct multiple structures and or improvements to the property. The developer will create and sustain 10 full time jobs with an average pay at or above the prevailing wage in Jackson County. The developer will be contractually and personally obligated to return consideration to the county in the amount of $880,984 in the form of sales and occupancy tax revenues, job creation credits and property tax increases.”

After the presentation by Price explaining the terms of the proposed agreement, the public spoke on a variety of concerns that they had regarding the project, especially about traffic, public access, and safety on the river.

Following the public comments, which lasted around an hour, commissioners then started the regular meeting and held off voting on the proposal until their next meeting, so they could take a look at the concerns that the public raised.

The next meeting of the commissioners will be taking place on Monday, April 3rd at 7 pm in the commission meeting room of the Justice and Administration Building in Sylva.