Former NC Governor and Jackson County Attorney to be Honored with Sylva Historical Marker

Dan K. Moore, who served as North Carolina’s governor from 1965 to 1969, had a major impact on the state’s judicial system. In recognition of his service, a N.C. Highway Historical Marker will be dedicated to him April 1, 11 a.m., on Main St., alongside Mark Watson Park in Sylva.

Serving as governor in the turbulent 1960s, Moore had served as Jackson County attorney and as attorney for the local school board.

Gov. Moore advanced a $300 million road bond package approved by voters, an increase in teacher and state employee pay and court-ordered reapportionment of legislative and congressional districts. He deployed the National Guard following the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Dan K. Moore died Sept. 7, 1986, and is buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh.