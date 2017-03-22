Principal at East Franklin Elementary Retiring at End of Year

After over thirty years as an educator in Macon County, Shirley Parks, Principal at East Franklin Elementary School, will be retiring at the end of this school year. A native of Franklin, Parks has worn many hats, from teacher’s assistant to principal, during her years as an educator in the Macon County School System.

Dr. Chris Baldwin, Superintendent of Macon County Schools, recognized Parks at this week’s monthly meeting of the Macon County Board of Education held at Highlands School.

“Mrs. Parks has done an outstanding job as principal of East Franklin Elementary School,” said Baldwin. “She has a strong background in Macon County; She’s done an outstanding job as teacher, educator and administrator throughout her career. I am very proud to have worked with Mrs. Parks, and I hope for the best for her in the future.”

Parks first started attending school at Chapel School, a predominantly black school housed in what is now the Macon County School System’s Central Office, during segregation. After the integration of schools in Macon County, Parks begin her third grade year at East Franklin Elementary School, followed by Junior High and Franklin High School.

After graduating from FHS, Parks enrolled at Saint Augustine’s College located in Raleigh, North Carolina where she obtained my Bachelor of Arts Degree in Early Childhood Education. Parks completed her student teaching in Rochester, New York. After returning home to Macon County, Parks continued her education at Western Carolina University obtaining my Master Degree in Intermediate Education and an Educational Specialist Degree in Administration.

Four years after graduating from college, Parks was hired by the Macon County School System as a teacher’s assistant at Otto Elementary School. After working for several years at Otto, Parks was hired as the Title One reading and math remediation teacher for both Otto and Union Elementary Schools.

A few years later, Parks became a third-grade teacher at Union Elementary School. During the consolidation of Otto and Union Elementary School into South Macon Elementary School, Parks continued to teach third grade.

After two years at South Macon Elementary School, Parks was transferred to Cartoogechaye Elementary School. In 2003, she became lead teacher for Cartoogchaye which later lead to her being appointed principal of East Franklin Elementary School. Parks also held an interim principal position for Cowee Elementary School, jumpstarting her career as an administrator.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements as a principal, Parks was named Principal of the Year for Macon County in 2013. Parks created her colleagues in the Macon County School System for helping her achieve the honor stating “they are all great people to work with and their professionalism has guided me into becoming a positive, professional and caring administrator.”

Parks will retire at the end of the school year. According to Baldwin, the position will be open, and the school system will begin taking applications for the position soon.