Strong thunderstorms raced through Western North Carolina Tuesday evening, bringing damaging straight line winds, heavy rain and even some small hail reported.

Several experienced power outages as a result of these storms, and according to Duke Energy, at 9 am, there were still 3,632 customers without power in Jackson County, with Swain County seeing 2,804 without power.

In Macon County, only 1 customer was reported without power at 9am.