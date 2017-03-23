Bids for Community Building Discussed at Commissioners Meeting

The renovations to the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building was a topic of discussion for the Macon County Board of Commissioners at their continuation of the March meeting, held earlier in the week.

The bid process was opened up for the electrical, gym floor, plumbing, general construction, and doors and windows. According to County Manager, Derek Roland; the bids for the electrical, gym floor, plumbing, and general construction had to be rejected, as they were considered “non-conforming” bids. North Carolina statutes say that there have to be at least 3 bids on a project in order for a bid to be accepted. There was only one bid that was received for the electrical aspect of the project, which was late. Therefore, the board had to reject the bid, and authorize a re-bid for the electrical.

The bid request for the work on the gym floor did receive three bids, but two of those that responded did not have a bid bond, so those bids had to be rejected and will be placed out for re-bid as well.

For plumbing and general construction, there were not enough bids received, and they will be placed for re-bid along with the electrical, and gym floor projects.

The bids for windows and doors were acceptable under the statute, according to Roland, “The windows and doors, we did receive the three conforming bids. The lowest responsible bidder for the windows and doors was Sylva Glass and Mirror at $59,706. What we’re talking about tonight is going ahead and accepting this bid and authorizing me to move forward and enter into contract negotiations that are representative of this $59,706 which we’d accept in the bid.” The bid was approved unanimously by the board.

With the bids for the other aspects of the renovation being rejected, there will now be a second round bidding, this time there will not be the requirement for 3 bids to be placed, which the board will look at at their meeting in early April, “The second time we formally bid, the requirement for 3 is no longer there. If you have 1, you can move forward with on that area of the project. I would like to say that I don’t expect this to delay the grand opening and final completion date of the project.”

The project is expected to be completed around mid-summer.