Macon County Clean Up Day Coming in April

In response to the public outcry about the litter problem in Macon County at their last regular meeting, the Macon County Board of Commissioners voted this week to have a Macon County Clean-up Day on Saturday, April 29th from 8:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

County Manager Derek Roland presented the idea to the board to have a designated clean-up day in Macon County. The event will be held in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Annual Spring Litter Sweep Initiative held April 15th through April 29th.

All businesses, churches, non-profit organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate. Roland will also be recruiting participation from all the county departments to pick a road and get involved in the clean-up. He will also be encouraging the Macon County School System as well as the town managers of Franklin and Highlands to support the event and encourage all Macon County residents of all ages students to participate in the event.

The NCDOT Litter Sweep is a statewide roadside litter removal initiative held twice a year in which volunteers participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina. The state provides clean-up supplies including orange trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests from their respective local NCDOT county maintenance office.

Roland is encouraging local organizations and individuals who are interested in participating in the county clean-up day to sign up in the front lobby of the county building on 5 West Main Street. Interested participants will need to pick out a roadside area to clean up. Information needed for the sign-up sheet is the name of individual/organization participating in the event, specific location they intend to clean up, contact person for the organization and number of participants. Interested parties can also email Roland at droland@maconnc.org to sign up for the event.

Clean-up supplies including trash bags, gloves and vests will be available for pick up in the lobby beginning Monday, April 24th through Friday, April 28th.

To show the county’s appreciation to the clean-up participants, the county will host a community appreciation BBQ lunch at Cowee School beginning at 12:30 p.m. for all those who signed up and participated in the countywide clean-up day.

“We wanted to take the state initiative and focus it here in Macon County and be sure we get the most out of it as possible and help with the litter problem in Macon County,” said Roland. “In response to the outcry from the public at our last meeting, we thought it would be great to see some involvement from the community and see how big of an event we can make the clean-up day.”

To get an idea of how much litter is collected during the state litter sweep, the Macon County Solid Waste Management Department will be weighing all orange bags used to collect litter around Macon County during the two weeks of the state litter sweep. In addition, the landfill will have a special weigh in of all trash collected on the county clean-up day to record the amount of trash picked up the day of the local event.

If the event is rained out, the Macon County Clean-up Day will be rescheduled for Saturday, May 6th.