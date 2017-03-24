SCC Represented in Philadelphia at Conference

Southwestern Community College and the mountains of Western North Carolina will be represented in the big city of Philadelphia, Penn. in a few weeks.

Laurel Cargill Radley, SCC’s occupational therapy assistant academic fieldwork coordinator, along with Anna Walls, SCC’s occupational therapy assistant program coordinator and instructor, will be presenters at the American Occupational Therapy Association’s (AOTA) Annual Conference & Centennial Celebration, March 31 – April 2.

Over 14,000 people are expected to attend.

“I’m very proud of SCC and this community for being so innovative,” said Radley. “To me, mountain culture has always been about creative problem solving, and certainly two of the presentations are about providing effective solutions to the issues that surround practice and education in rural areas.”

Radley will be doing a presentation called “History Panel Session: The Penland School and the Significance of Craft in Occupational Therapy: A Convergence.”

“The early beginnings of the profession of occupational therapy and the development of the Penland School of Crafts were all about the sociopolitical progressive movements of a century ago,” said Radley. “Penland’s founder, Lucy Morgan, was born in Macon County and died in Jackson County. Her vision and leadership were very much a product of the mountains.”

Radley will also be presenting a poster that she created with help from Bob Keeling, SCC’s advertising and graphic design program coordinator and instructor. The poster is titled, “Level 1 Fieldwork Made Easy: Incorporating Standards while Generating High Student Satisfaction and Leaving Fieldwork Educators Begging For More.”

Walls will be doing her presentation on “Conversations That Matter: Role Emerging Fieldworks in Community-Based Settings: Opportunities for Innovative Learning.”

“I am looking forward to representing SCC while presenting with Allison Calhoun from Winston-Salem State University,” said Walls. “Our presentation is based upon the innovative fieldwork programs we are doing in our communities.”

This year’s conference will also celebrate occupational therapy’s 100th year of existence.