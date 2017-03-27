Man Facing Felony Charges After Being Arrested for Breaking Into Franklin Restaurant

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office:

“On Saturday morning Macon Deputies responded to a 911 report of a burglary in progress at the Thai Restaurant located on 441 South. When deputies arrived they located a suspect inside the restaurant. Credence Julian was arrested and taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Deputies also took into temporary custody two children that Julian had left alone in a local motel room while he went and committed the offenses he is now charged with.

DSS was notified and deputies transported and cared for the children at the Sheriff’s office. Items stolen were coins and cash register drawer with money. No food items were stolen from restaurant. The investigation is ongoing.