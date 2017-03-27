Tractor Trailer Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Arrests

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office:

“On Friday evening a tractor trailer was stopped by Macon County Deputies on 441 North near Cowee Mountain. Narcotic Officers and K9’s searched the vehicle and recovered approximately 7grams of methamphetamine along with pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

Two West Virginia truck drivers Jason Yax and John Blessing were arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bonds were set by magistrate at $10,000.

During the traffic stop at least one of the truck drivers admitted to driving to Oakwood Georgia from West Virginia this morning with the intent to purchase meth before heading to Sylva, NC. to pick up a load of tomatoes.

One of the truckers admitted to deputies that just prior to being stopped by officers the two men stopped and both participated in smoking meth before getting back on the highway headed for Sylva, NC.”