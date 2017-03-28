Commissioners Hear Presentation on Building a Recovery Community

At this month’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, drug problems in the community were again a major topic of discussion, with a presentation being made by Christy Wyatt, who works at Western Carolina as a substance use and mental health counselor.

The topic of Wyatt’s presentation was “Building a Recovery Community”. During the presentation, Wyatt said that there are questions that must be asked, especially about those in the local jails, “How do we help these inmates get into recovery? The reality is, mandated treatment does work, so if we can get these folks that are in the system, in recovery and back into our education system, they are some of the most creative and compassionate people that I’ve ever met. If you think about how much work it takes to sell drugs, move drugs, and use drugs; that’s a lot of creativity, so if would take that, and use it for other things, these are some pretty intelligent folks.”

After the presentation by Wyatt, Commissioner Ronnie Beale spoke about the growth of the Mental Health Task force in Macon County, “Fighting the stigma issue is number one. When we first started the Mental Health Task force, we had a few that would come, then a few more that would come. The last meeting, we had a full house. To hear these folks come up and talk about their recovery and the struggles they’re having, that’s fighting the stigma. Then you have to have a bed, buddy, and a job. Without a bed, buddy, and a job, none of the other stuff works.”

Wyatt says that she’s extremely proud of the program that has started at WCU, in order to help those with addiction problems.