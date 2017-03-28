SCC Honors 124 Fall Grads

Associate degrees, diplomas and/or certificates were awarded to 124 graduates from Southwestern Community College in the fall semester.

Among the graduates, 11 earned Cum Laude honors (3.50-3.69 GPA) while 9 were named Magna Cum Laude (3.70-3.89 GPA) and 12 were Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00 GPA).

Fifteen graduates are New Century Scholars, who were identified as “high-potential” students when they were in the seventh grade. After meeting expectations in academics, behavior and service learning, these students were guaranteed the opportunity of an education at Southwestern without the worry of tuition and fees.