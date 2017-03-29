Forest Service to Hold Summary Program on Fall Wildfires in Franklin

The US Forest Service will provide a program which summarizes last fall’s fires on the Nantahala Ranger District.

The presentation will cover the organization of suppression resources, cooperative efforts, suppression repair activities and future Forest Service restoration activities.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation. The presentation will be held at the Tartan Hall, First Presbyterian Church, Franklin, NC at 6:30 p.m., Thursday April 6, 2017.