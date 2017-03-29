TekTone Completes Move to Old SKF Building

TekTone has completed the relocation of their headquarters and manufacturing operations to the Franklin Industrial Park.

More than 70 employees from the engineering, production, sales, marketing, administration, technical support, and IT departments are now housed in 72,262 square feet of redesigned office space.

Last summer, TekTone received some money from the county, for economic development, Commissioner Ronnie Beale cited TekTone going into the SKF building at the industrial park as one prime example of the county’s growth economically, “We did agree in principal to give them a match. The rural center is willing to loan them about $3 million. The counties’ portion was $30,000. There’s some caveats that went along with that, they have to supply about 35 new jobs in 4-5 years, and the average wage there is about $48,000 per year. We’re anxious to see that building occupied.”

The new headquarters has an entirely new single-floor space for all aspects of life safety system manufacturing, design, training, and sales operations. With this relocation, TekTone bids farewell to its headquarters at 277 Industrial Park Road, which the company called home since 1989.