Warrior Hikers Return to Franklin

In what has become a spring tradition, this week local veterans teamed up with members of the community to welcome the 2017 Warrior Hiker Team to Franklin for their annual visit. Ten veteran hikers representing three branches of the United States Military stopped in Franklin to enjoy Maconian hospitality in the beginning weeks of their journey along the Appalachian trail. Just a week ago, the group left Springer Mountain as they embarked on their 2,185-mile journey along the Appalachian Trail.

The hikers were welcomed with dinner and fellowship with local veterans, citizens and community leaders at the American Legion Post 108. County Commissioners Ronnie Beale and Gary Shields presented the hikers with a commemorative Macon County pen. In addition, each hiker was presented with a handmade “Quilt of Valor” from the Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild.

The 2017 Warrior Hiker Team include 10 veterans representing the United States Army, Navy, and Marines who have served in Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Afghanistan. Warrior hikers include United States Army veterans Joseph Core from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania; Wesley DeMauro from New York, New York; Justin Jay from Evans, Georgia; Manuela Jay from Berikon, Switzerland; Sylvia King from Flagstaff, Arizona; Jeremy Pease from Angola, Indiana; and Matthew Weitz from Rising Fawn, Georgia. In addition, the team included United States Marine veterans Joseph Lombardo from Edison, New Jersey and Samuel Rosales from Covington, Georgia as well as United States Navy veteran Jacquelyn Roberto from Liberty, North Carolina.

The team began their hike along the Appalachian Trail hiking the over eight-mile approach trail beginning at Amicalola Falls. The hikers then started the approximately 2,200 mile thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail at mile marker zero in Springer Mountain, Georgia. The hike is expected to take six months to complete with the team expected to finish the hike early fall atop Mount Katahdin, Maine.

The Warrior Hiker program is an organization established to help veterans “walk off the war.” The program began in 2012 as a personal journey for veterans Sean Gobin and Mark Silvers who walked the Appalachian Trail after returning home after active duty as Marine Corps captains.

For Gobin, the experiences he gained while hiking the trail helped to clear his mind and forced him to deal with what he had seen while fighting in the war. Realizing the therapeutic impact hiking had on him, Gobin decided to establish the Warrior Hiker Program as an organization to help veterans who were returning home from active combat duty transition back to civilian life.

Since its inception, the program has continued to grow and now includes other thru-hiking opportunities along America’s National Scenic Trails. In addition to the Appalachian Trail, the program now includes the Triple Crown, Arizona Trail, Continental Divide Trail, the Florida Trail, Ice Age Trail and Pacific Crest Trail.

Each year the Warrior Hikers are welcomed to Franklin by the American Legion Post 108 and VFW Post 7739. Gobin organizes weekly trail town stops, such as this week’s stop in Franklin, along the over 2,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Members of the communities open their homes offering hospitality to the hikers by providing a hot meal, shower and bed.