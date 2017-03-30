Health Priorities Presented to BOH

At this week’s monthly meeting of the Macon County Board of Health, Lynn Baker, Public Health Administrator of the Macon County Public Health, presented the Macon County priorities for the coming year. Based on needs identified in the 2015 Macon County Community Health Assessment, the health department has identified three areas of priority including heart disease, domestic violence and economic development. The health department will partner with Angel Medical Center, Highlands-Cashiers Hospital and MountainWise of Macon County to address these priorities.

Heart disease has not been a stand-alone specific priority in prior community health assessments in Macon County. During the time period from 2009-2013, heart disease was identified as the leading cause of overall death in Macon County and thus was selected as a current priority area for the health department.

It is estimated that 90 percent of cardiovascular disease is preventable. Prevention of atherosclerosis can be prevented by decreasing risk factors through healthy eating, exercise, avoidance of tobacco smoke and limiting alcohol intake. Treating high blood pressure and diabetes is also beneficial to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Domestic violence has also not been a priority in prior community health assessment initiatives in Macon County. Domestic violence report rates have escalated significantly in recent years which prompted the MountainWise of Macon County group to select it as a priority area of interest.

Domestic violence including domestic abuse, spousal abuse, intimate partner violence, battering and family violence, is a pattern of behavior which involves violence or other abuse by one person against another in a domestic setting, such as in marriage or cohabitation. Intimate partner violence is violence by a spouse or partner in an intimate relationship against the other spouse or partner.

Economic development is a policy intervention endeavor with aims of economic and social well-being of people. Economic development has not been a specific priority to prior community health assessments. In addition to increasing private incomes, economic growth also generates additional resources that can be used to improve social services such as healthcare and safe drinking water.

The relationship between human development and economic development can be explained in three ways – economic growth, poverty reduction and social services. First, increase in average income leads to improvement in health and nutrition known as capability expansion through economic growth. Second, it has been proposed that social outcomes can only be improved by reducing income poverty known as capability expansion through poverty reduction. Lastly, social outcomes can also be improved with essential services such as education, healthcare, and clean drinking water known as capability expansion through social services.

The report also recognized disparities in the general population characteristics and the population distribution by race/ethnicity and age as reported in the 2010 US census. Of the 33,922 residents of Macon County, 48.6 are males and 51.4 are females. The median age of Macon County residents is 47.8 years old with over 50 percent of the county population aged 20 to 64 years old.

The population in each major age group age 65 and older in Macon County is projected to increase between 2010 and 2030. The proportion of the population age 85 and older will approximately double in that period; the population age 75-84 will increase by 46 percent. By 2030, projections estimate that there will be more than 10,250 persons age 65 and older in Macon County.

According to the census data, Macon County has significantly lower proportions of all minority racial groups than the western North Carolina region and the state as a whole. However, Macon County is home to a higher proportion of ethnic Hispanics or Latinos than the western North Carolina average.