Ranger District Opens Most Roads in National Forest

From the Forest Service:

“The Nantahala Ranger District has opened all but 2 roads for the summer season.

Boardtree (# 388), Shingletree Branch (# 713) will remain closed until the end of April due to ongoing timber harvest operations adjacent to the roadway and for public safety.

The Roads will reopen as soon as the crews finish working adjacent to the roads and equipment is removed from the roadways. Wayehutta Off Road Vehicle area will open April 1st.”