Tractor Trailer Overturns on 441

Thursday Morning in Franklin, a tractor trailer overturned on 441 west at the Highlands Road.

According to Captain Justin Setser, the truck was carrying produce, “The truck, which was carrying produce was travelling West on 441. It was in the left lane, it left the roadway and when the driver went to correct and pull back in the road, that’s when the truck turned sideways and overturned onto its side.”

Setser says that the driver was taken to the hospital after the accident with non-life threatening injuries.