Vote on Dillsboro Waterpark Expected at Monday Meeting

Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will be holding a regular meeting and on the agenda is a vote on the potential Dillsboro waterpark.

Last week, a public hearing on the waterpark was held, and drew a standing room only crowd. To start off the public hearing, Rich Price, spoke to the crowd and commissioners about what is actually in the proposed agreement between the county and the group that wants to develop the land, “It will allow us to enter into an agreement with WNC Outdoor Development for a period of 10 years. The agreement would allow the sale of 7.0 acres of county-owned property to WNC Outdoor Development for construction of the new adventure and lodging center. The county intends to sell the property at a below-market value rate of $50,000. The market value as it was recently appraised was $791,000.”

In order for the company to buy the property at that low cost however, there are several different conditions that must be met, “Within 5 years, the developer must construct multiple structures and or improvements to the property. The developer will create and sustain 10 full time jobs with an average pay at or above the prevailing wage in Jackson County. The developer will be contractually and personally obligated to return consideration to the county in the amount of $880,984 in the form of sales and occupancy tax revenues, job creation credits and property tax increases.”

The meeting will be getting underway at 7 pm on Monday evening at the Justice and Administration Building in Sylva.