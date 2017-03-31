Ceremony Honoring Vietnam Veterans Set for Saturday

This Saturday morning, a special event will be taking place in Franklin to honor those who served in Vietnam.

Macon County Commissioner and Vietnam Veteran Gary Shields says that the event Saturday is open to the public and will have a lot of things going on, including a parade of veterans.

Shields says that the recognition of a Vietnam Veteran’s Day was pushed largely by Vietnam Vets from Franklin, “In 2008, our Vietnam Veteran’s Association 994, and some people in the association here in Franklin, approached Heath Shuler, who was our congressman at that time and asked for a resolution. The resolution marks March 29th of each year as Vietnam Veteran’s Day.”

Every year, a program is held in Franklin to honor those who served in Vietnam, and Shields says that this year, Mayor Bob Scott, Commissioner Ronnie Beale and others will be at the program. The program will be taking place on Saturday, starting at the square in Franklin, and ending at the Gazebo.