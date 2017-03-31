SCC to Host Two April Job Fairs

Southwestern Community College’s March 2 job fair was a huge success – so much so that SCC’s Career Services have decided to host two smaller job fairs from 9-11 a.m. on April 7 and April 28 in the Burrell Conference Center on SCC’s Jackson Campus.

“There will be around 12 employers at each event, so it will be smaller and more intimate than our Spring Job Fair,” said Jodie Waldroup, SCC’s career counselor.

“Job Fair Fridays” are for job-seeking adults and college students to meet and connect with employers who are hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.

Waldroup recommends job-seekers dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

These events are free to the general public, SCC students and alumni.