MCSO Citizen’s Academy Coming Soon

A few slots are available for the upcoming fourth annual Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Citizens’ Academy. Applications are now being accepted for the Citizens’ Academy which will held on Thursdays from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm for 10 weeks beginning April 13. The citizens’ academy is free to the public

Participants will have the opportunity to learn firsthand and up close the work of the many departments that make up the MCSO. Officers assigned to various units of the MCSO will conduct presentations allowing attendees to get to know more about their local sheriff’s office and give them the opportunity to meet those who proudly protect & serve our community.

Attendees will take part in presentations with tactical SWAT, K9’s, narcotics, juvenile & criminal investigations, detention, community patrols & DUI and various other aspects of the MCSO. In addition, to classes at the sheriff’s department annex office, participants will take field trips to see the jail and gun range.

“We have a lot of fun, and everyone who has attended previously have thoroughly enjoyed the academies,” said Macon County Sheriff Robbie Holland. “The citizens’ academy gives citizens the opportunity to learn more about what we do and gain a better understanding of the day to day operations of the sheriff’s department.”

“The citizens’ academy also gives us the chance to meet members of the community and through this build partnerships with the community,” added Holland. “These partnerships are an important benefit to our department but also the community as a whole as the public often acts as the eyes and ears of our agency.”