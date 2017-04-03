Three Arrested in Swain County for Felony Drug Charges

From the SCSO:

“On Saturday night, April 1, 2017, Swain County deputies charged and arrested Annah Marie Norman, Jessee McClennon Watty and Jacob Hunter Rattler for various drug charges. A large amount of heroin and cash was seized.

All three were charged with TRAFFICKING IN OPIUM OR HEROIN, CONSPIRE TO TRAFFIC OPIUM OR HEROIN, POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA and Norman was charged with an additional MAINTIN A PLACE FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

Norman was arrested earlier this year (2/21/17) for TRAFFICKING IN METH. All three subjects are currently being held in the Swain County Detention Center. Watty is held on a $200,000.00 bond Rattler is held on a $100,000.00 bond and Norman is being held on a $400,000.00 bond.

These arrests were a result of a checking station on Hwy. 19A and Jess Nations road.”