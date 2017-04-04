Franklin Town Board Discusses Name Change at April Meeting

At Monday evening’s monthly meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, the possibility of changing the name of the town’s governing board from “Board of Aldermen” to “Town Council” was again a topic of conversation.

To lead the meeting off, a public hearing was held on the matter, with five people signing up to speak. Following the public hearing, on the agenda was an item for the proposal to be voted on, which according to Town Attorney, John Henning Jr, couldn’t take place, due to the state statute.

Following the public hearing, with no vote able to take place, the discussion then turned to the cost of changing the name. Mayor Bob Scott said that there is one way that the change can be implemented and cost the town less than $20, “The cost to have a front page made that can then be copied locally in front of all of the ordinance books, is going to cost $18.50. That allows us to have a front page telling everyone, ‘Where the term Aldermen is used, it is now councilmember.’”

If the town were to change all of the pages in the ordinance book at one time, the cost could be nearly $5,000, according to Town Manager, Summer Woodard. Alderman Barbara McRae told the board that the name “Aldermen” wasn’t always what the town elected officials were called, “It’s my understanding from reading old documents that the first members of the Town of Franklin were called ‘Commissioners’. So, at some point, that was changed to ‘Aldermen’. So, it’s not like it’s we’ve always been ‘Aldermen’ and are just changing it now.”

Mayor Bob Scott reiterated his point that it was time for a change, “This town’s changing. We’re a high tech center, a regional medical center, tourist destination, new restaurants are coming in, and we’re a center for environmental groups, arts and outdoor activities. It’s time to move into that period. Women are going into every kind of public service, they’re becoming CEO’s of organizations, and they’re going into public service and becoming managers, every way you look at it. This allows us to be gender neutral, and I for one cannot see where there’s any harm in doing that.”

At the end of the discussion, Town Manager Summer Woodard said that she would provide some details on the cost of the change.