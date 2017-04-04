Jackson Commissioners Approve Dillsboro Waterpark Motion

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the sale of land in Dillsboro for a new water park at Monday’s regular meeting.

Rich Price, gave details to the commissioners at their public hearing on the matter, “ The agreement would allow the sale of 7.0 acres of county-owned property to WNC Outdoor Development for construction of the new adventure and lodging center. The county intends to sell the property at a below-market value rate of $50,000. The market value as it was recently appraised was $791,000.”

Dillsboro Mayor, Mike Fitzgerald says that the park, will have a great impact on the Dillsboro and Jackson County economy, “Because it’s been so quiet after the train left, I think you’re going to see a lot of families come to town. The park is family oriented, it’s for younger children and geared for family life. I do believe that when they get through with their adventure on the river, they’ll be wandering around town, and we’re used to large crowds from when the train was in town, so I believe it’s going to have quite an impact.”

The vote by the Commissioners was unanimously in favor of the motion.