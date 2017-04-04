Swain Hospital to Host Blood Drive Next Week

Swain Community Hospital, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will host a blood drive 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10. The blood drive will be held in the American Red Cross blood bus at the east end of the hospital.

All blood types are needed. Donors will need to bring photo identification. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in, according to the American Red Cross.

Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org for more information.

Swain Community Hospital is pleased to sponsor blood drives held by the American Red Cross to provide lifesaving blood for those in need and for emergency response situations.