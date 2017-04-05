Aldermen Hear Bidwell Street Speeding Assessment Results

After conducting a three-month speed and safety assessment of Bidwell Street, the Franklin Police Department have determined that there is not a speeding problem on the busy town street. At the request of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, the police department conducted the study in response to numerous complaints from citizens about speeding on Bidwell Street.

During the three months of the study, the police department ran radar and conducted three checking stations are various times of the day for a total of 87 hours. During this time period, the police department issued 16 citations as well as 19 warning tickets.

According to the Town Manager Summer Woodard, the police department have spoken with residents about the speeding issue on Bidwell Street and with the extra enforcement measures, the residents feel the speeding issue is under control on the street.

“Overall, there does not appear to be a consistent speeding problem on Bidwell Street,” said Police Chief David Adams in a memorandum to the town board. “With that being said, drivers are less likely to speed when they see a patrol car, and some residents may believe that cars are speeding more frequently, because the narrow street makes cars appear faster than they actually are. Also, we have received very few complaints of speeders from the residents on Bidwell Street.”

The police department did recommend, and the board approved, installing two additional speed limit signs on the street, stating the two existing signs are not easily seen.

Another suggestion from the police department to help reduce the number of automobiles using Bidwell Street was to consider eliminating the left turn onto Harrison Avenue as a cut through to 28 North. The police department thought this could be a possible solution that would not only cut down on traffic on Bidwell Street but would also reduce the number of speeders. The change in traffic pattern could funnel the cut through traffic toward Main Street and Harrison Avenue which is better suited for handling increased traffic.

The board did not take action on changing the traffic pattern on Bidwell Street to eliminate the cut through traffic. In addition, Aldermen Joe Collins expressed that he was against making a change to Bidwell Street to prevent the left turn onto Harrison Avenue stating that such a change would be awkward for motorists.