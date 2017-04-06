Community Table Preps for Annual Empty Bowl Event

An organization in Jackson County set up to help feed the hungry is hosting a fundraiser next week.

The Community Table is hosting their annual Empty Bowl event on Friday, April 21st Executive Director, Amy Grimes Sims says that The Community Table has been helping feed the hungry for over 15 years in Jackson County, “We’ve been around since 1999, and we are primarily a soup kitchen and food pantry. It’s our mission to get nutritious foods to our neighbors in need in a welcoming environment. We do that four days a week, our pantry is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11-6 our pantry is open and from 4-6, we serve a home cooked nutritious dinner.”

The Empty Bowl event costs $20 at the door. The cost is for a handmade bowl that is donated by local potters. There will be live music, as well as raffle prizes that you can enter to win. All of the proceeds will go to The Community Table.

If you would like to donate to the Community Table, there are two ways to do so, “Online, there is a ‘donate now’ button on our website at communitytable.org it’s very easy and secure. There’s also our mailing address, PO Box 62 in Dillsboro.”