Franklin Looking at Little Tennessee River Area Improvements

At the April meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, Town Planner Justin Setser presented an idea for the town’s consideration to create a Riverview Overlay District along the Little Tennessee River and the Cullasaja River. Setser envisions such an overlay district, a new idea that has never been tackled before in the town’s zoning ordinances, as a way to create more recreation and economic benefits along the river valley. With the town’s support, the idea will be presented to the town planning board for their discussion and review.

Setser is hoping the town can capitalize on the recent momentum in the area with the construction of the new bridge that will connect the two sections of the greenway on opposite sides of the river. Other improvements to the area include the brownfield work at Mainspring creating additional green space and local art along the river, as well as the location of Currahee Brewery, the first business to work the river into their business plan. Plans are also underway for development featuring native and cultural history of the area. According to Setser, these recent developments in the area coupled with those yet to be harnessed could have huge benefits for the economic growth of the district and Franklin.

“Having a river, the size of the Little Tennessee, running through the center of town is a valuable asset that many towns would love to have,” said Setser. “The goal of this district is to create more growth by walkability and beautification to create healthy water quality and an identifiable real sense of place. I’d like to know that the creation of the district would not change any of the uses of the underlying zones or setbacks unless they are some of the new uses that would pose danger to the river or have little economic benefit to the district.”

The proposed rezoning request reads: “The purpose of the River District Overlay is to create a district that will promote, celebrate, conserve and manage the areas along the Little Tennessee River and Cullasaja River within the corporate limits and the areas of the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the Town of Franklin. It is the intent of these standard to promote economic revitalization, business and the cultural heritage of the river valley all while providing opportunities for recreation and enjoyment for resident and visitors.”

The proposal has several goals for the River District Overlay including: Promote responsible development that will result in minimal storm water runoff, soil erosion, river bank destabilization, grading and flood damage; Promote the protection and improvements of the Little Tennessee and Cullasaja Rivers as a water resource; Encourage the conservation, protection, and promotion of the district’s natural, cultural and Native American historical assets to enhance the significance of the district; Encourage the creation of neighborhoods with a real sense of place that is can be readily identified; Encourage new construction to be built at minimum setbacks along thoroughfares to create walkable communities; and To continue to develop and promote use of the greenway along the Little Tennessee River. In addition, Setser hopes the overlay district will encourage land owners to dedicate wetland and flood prone lands for future conservation and preservation enhancements.

The dimensional and development standards for the district will remain the same as for the underlying zoning district except for a few modifications such as sidewalk, tree and sign requirements. The setback standards will also remain the same as the underlying zoning district unless the lot is abutting to the river which will be required to create a walkable environment. The following uses will be prohibited in the River District Overlay: adult establishments, asphalt plants, body art establishments (tattoo and body piercing), chemical storage facilities, solid waste landfills and mini warehouses.

With the town’s blessing, the proposal for the River District Overlay will move on to the planning board for their consideration and review at their April meeting. If the planning board accepts the plan, a public hearing for the overlay district will be held followed by the possible adoption of the plan by the town planning board. Following the recommendations of the planning board, the town could make a decision on creating a River District Overlay area by August.