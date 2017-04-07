Officer Involved Shooting Sends Two to Hospital

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office:

“A Portion of 441 South near Tryphosie Road was reduced to two lanes following an officer involved shooting.

Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland was on scene and confirms his agency and the SBI are investigating the incident. Sheriff Joey Terrell of Habersham County Ga. and Sheriff Chad Nichols of Rabun County Ga. were also on scene. Otto Fire Department assisted with medical and traffic direction.

Two individuals were transported by EMS following the incident.

One of the suspects transported by EMS was suffering from a gunshot wound. The second suspect was transported for precautionary purposes.

Prior to the shooting, the vehicle was being pursued by Habersham deputies after being reported stolen and located.

No additional details are being released at this time but we will update the public as soon as it’s appropriate.”