Towns in Macon, Jackson Counties Prep for Eclipse

Preparations for the upcoming total solar eclipse are fully underway all around the area.

According to Town Manager, Summer Woodard, the town is planning to have a block party for the eclipse, which they are calling ‘Totality’, “It would start from 1pm until 6 pm. We have reached out to some companies that allow rentals of telescopes, so we would have those on the square to let viewers come and view the eclipse. Since it’s imperative that you wear glasses to protect your eyes from the eclipse, we’ll have some made with the town logo to give away. We’re looking at a couple of bands to have a post-eclipse concert at the square, possibly around 3 pm that day. We’re going to have some giveaways, some free t-shirts that we’re designing and of course, Moon Pies and RC Cola.”

In Jackson County, both Cashiers and Sylva will be hosting festivals for the eclipse.

The Sylva festival will be taking place at Bridge Park from August 18-21, with a concert kicking the festivities off on Friday the 18th from 7-9 in the evening at Bridge Park.

The Cashiers festival will be going on Monday, August 21st, the day of the eclipse, all day long. That event will also have music all day.

The last solar eclipse viewable in the area was July 20, 1506. The next total solar eclipse to pass through our area won’t be until October 17, 2153, so area towns and counties are counting on it being a major event.