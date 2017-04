A forest fire was reported late Monday afternoon in Macon County near the Clay County line.

Firefighters were called to the scene and eventually called in a helicopter to help battle the blaze as it raged on.

This fire sprung up near last year’s devastating “Muskrat” fire, and is currently being called the “Muskrat 2” fire.

Firefighting efforts continued through the early evening hours Monday, and at last report the fire was over 20 acres.