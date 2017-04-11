Franklin Aldermen Approve DOT Match for Depot Street Sidewalks

At the April meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, the sidewalks on Depot Street were on the agenda.

Town Manager Summer Woodard brought up the discussion, which centered around a letter that the town sent to the NCDOT in November of last year, “We sent a letter of support in order to possibly do a 20% match to construct new sidewalks on Depot Street, and the DOT has sent us a construction agreement, and the town’s cost would be $55,200.”

After her presentation, Aldermen Joe Collins asked about the money that was available in the fund that the proposal would come out of, and Woodard told the board that the funds are available in the reserves if the Aldermen approved the measure, “You’ve got $450,000 in reserve, and in the annual budget, we have $125,000 and we’ve spent maybe $60,000 of that. You’re well suited if the board would like to move on this.”

The motion to approve the spending of the money and receiving the match was approved by a unanimous vote.