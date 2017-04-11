Towns, Recylcing Centers Release Easter Schedules

This Sunday is Easter, and area businesses and governmental offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The Towns of Franklin and Sylva offices will be closed on Friday to observe Good Friday.

For recycling centers around the area, in Jackson County, the solid waste centers will be closed on Friday for Good Friday, while in Macon County, the offices will be closed on Sunday for Easter.

All of the area offices will be re-opening on Monday for normal hours.