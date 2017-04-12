Applications Still Being Accepted for Community Garden Spots

The Macon County Community Garden Committee is still taking applications for garden space in the 2017 Community Garden.

Alan Durden, the County Extension Director says that there are only 24 total spaces available for the season, “We have 24 gardening spaces at the garden. Each of them is 500 sq. ft. The garden is tilled and ready, we’ll have it open around May 1st.

This is the sixth year of the community garden, which has grown from 16 spaces to 24 over the years. Durden says that if you want a space, you should act quickly, because the spaces fill up quickly, “It’s good to get your name on the list, and get your application right away, because it’s popular and it will fill up.”

A lot of the vegetables grown in the community garden will be going to Macon County Carenet, to help those in need throughout the county, according to Durden, that’s a great thing about the garden, “That’s part of what we ask of our garden participants, that some of the produce that they grow be given to Carenet. We don’t require a particular amount, but we find that people are pretty generous. We just feel like it’s a good thing to do, it helps Carenet and needy folks in the county.”

Spaces in the garden cost $25 per space, and gardeners must supply their own fertilizer, seeds and plants. If you would like to sign up, you can call the NC Cooperative Extension, Macon Center at 828-349-2046.