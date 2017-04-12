Board Recognizes Gold Award Winning Girl Scout

During the presentation segment of this week’s meeting of the Macon County Board of County Commissioners, local student Caroline Vargas was recognized for receiving her Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. The gold award culminates 10 years of Girl Scouting which Vargas began at the age of seven years old. Only a small percentage of Girl Scouts achieve the prestigious Gold Award which has the long tradition of recognizing girls who make a difference in their communities. To meet the requirements of the award, Vargas completed a Senior/Ambassador Journey and her Silver Award.

For her Gold Award service project, Vargas worked to give back to the Macon County community, the Lumpkin Adventure Base, one of Macon County’s best kept secrets in Tessentee which had been abandoned for many years. She worked with other scouts in the region to revitalize the property to make it useful for the county again. Her project including building a council ring, a central camp fire pit, at the Lumpkin Adventure Base Camp.

Since its completion, the council ring has and will continue to benefit local scouts and other campers at the recently renovated high adventure camp. Vargas designed and oversaw the construction of the council ring which was completed with help from fellow scouts, family and friends.

The council ring is not only used for cooking meals and roasting marshmallows but also as a central gathering place for campers to gather to sing songs, play games, tell stories and perform skits. The council ring also serves as the main centerpiece for the camp and can serve as an important part of ceremonies.

Upon graduating from Macon Early College this spring, Vargas will be attending Brevard College in the fall where she plans to double major in Outdoor Leadership and Theatre. She plans to continue to be involved in Girl Scouting and has a lifetime membership in the organization.

Girl Scouts started over 100 years ago as an organization to empower young women and is geared toward building girls of courage, confidence, and character in an effort to make the world a better place. As a Girl Scout, Vargas joins the ranks of some of our country’s most successful women who are former Girl Scouts. In fact, 64 percent of the female leaders currently listed in Who’s Who of American Women in the United States were once Girl Scouts. These women include chief executive officers, first ladies, company presidents, heads of national non-profits organizations, elected officials, writers, scientists, and athletes.