Commissioners Change Policy on Personnel

At this week’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, board members voted unanimously to amend and restate the “Leaves of Absence” article as contained in the Macon County personnel policy. With the commissioners’ approval, the sheriff and register of deeds will now be given the same consideration as all other county employees.

The amendment will change the county’s current personnel policy, which provides annual sick leave and vacation accrual time for all salaried employees, to now include the elected officials who are employees of the county — the sheriff and the register of deeds. As elected officials, the sheriff and register of deeds receive a salary with no set hours of work for their positions. As salaried positions, they have not received the benefit of accruing vacation time and sick leave, because they are permitted to come and go as they please, no clocking in and out as necessary to fulfill the obligations of their jobs.

With the change in the personnel policy, the sheriff and register of deeds would still continue to work the hours that their job demands but will now be able to accrue annual leave and sick pay as earned. In addition, the policy change will not impact the salary of the sheriff and the register of deeds.

Prior to being elected to sheriff in 2002, Macon County Sheriff Robbie Holland had previously worked for the county as a deputy accruing 12 years of annual sick leave and vacation pay. As soon as he was elected sheriff, these benefits stopped as he became ineligible to continue generating the benefits. Since then while serving as the sheriff of Macon County for the last 15 years, Holland has fought to get this policy changed so that the two elected officials would have the same benefits as every other employee of the county. Most counties in western North Carolina offer these benefits to their elected officials.

As salaried employees, both the sheriff and register of deeds don’t work specific hours, and are not eligible for overtime. With the policy change, both positions will be required to produce time sheets for the county, something they currently do not do.

While they would be paid the same salary regardless of time off, they would be required to use the vacation time or sick leave they accrue. Whatever they don’t use while in office, would benefit them in terms of retirement purposes. Macon County’s human resource policy allows for accrued vacation time to either — A) go toward early retirement, or B) provide the employee with a pay out at the end of their tenure with the county, based on what they have earned during their career.

The county’s policy states that employees can generate annual leave time based on their years of service. For employees who have worked for less than two years, they earn six hours and 40 minutes each month toward annual leave time. More than two years but less than five years earns eight hours a month; five to 10 earns 10 hours a month; 10 to 15 years 12 hours; 15 to 20 earns 14 hours; and employees serving 20 years or more earn 16 hours a month.