Bids Approved for Carpenter Building Renovation

The county’s project to renovate the Robert C. Carpenter Building is back on track as final bids for the project were approved at this week’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners. Commissioners received and awarded the four lowest bids for general construction, plumbing, electrical renovation, and the gymnasium floor replacement.

Three local companies from Franklin were awarded bids including Arrowood Construction, Inc. $283,671 for general construction; Jimbo’s Plumbing, Inc. $42,500 for plumbing; and Bumgarner Electric Company, Inc. $35,500 for electrical renovation. The bid for the replacement of the gymnasium floor was awarded to Southeastern Building Services of Avalon, Inc. based out of Martin, Georgia at $83,816.40. Construction by the subcontractors is expected to begin April 17th.

For the last few months, the building has been closed while the county makes repairs and upgrades to the recreation facility. Demolition necessary for the improvements to the building has been completed by the county’s maintenance department. The building will remain closed during the renovation of the community building for the safety of the community.

Due to delays in the bidding process, the project completion date has been pushed to August 14th. However, according to County Manager Derek Roland, all parties involved in the project are working toward the original completion date of July 1st.

Under the direction of Roland who is overseeing the project for the county, the building will undergo a major renovation with plans to go room to room in the community building to upgrade the building from top to bottom. Tom Ritter of Ritter Architecture is providing the architectural and engineering services for the renovation. Macon County Recreation Director Seth Adams and Planning & Permitting Director Jack Morgan are helping to oversee completion of the project.

The building will undergo a much-needed complete facelift including improvements outside and in every room inside. General project renovations will include a new roof and sidewalks. Permanent benches for patrons waiting will be installed at the front entrance. The renovations will include updating the building to be ADA complaint with the current standards and regulations including new handicapped parking spaces and access aisle. New push button handicapped door operators at the main building entrance and at the entrance to the multipurpose room will be installed to make the building more user friendly.

Room specific improvements will include new flooring, new lighting and interior paint. New cabinets and countertops will be installed in the multipurpose and craft rooms. The restrooms will be completely demolished and renovated with new fixtures, flooring, equipment and furnishings.

The gymnasium will undergo a complete renovation with a new wood floor, basketball goals, lighting, curtain court divider and crash mates behind the basketball goals.