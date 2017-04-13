Muskrat 2 Fire in Mop-Up Phase, Reward for Information

Mop up is continuing on the Muskrat 2 fire just outside of Franklin on Highway 64.

At last update; the size of the fire was right around 300 acres, with mop up going on to try and finally put the fire out. Luckily, the fire hasn’t threatened any structures around the area.

According to the US Forest Service, the fire was human caused, and deemed as “suspicious”.

If you have any information on the fire, or who may have started it, you should call the US Forest Service Nantahala District at 524-6441.

There is a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.