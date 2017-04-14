WCU to Host Presentation on Upcoming Eclipse

A total solar eclipse will darken the skies over a slice of Western North Carolina in August, and Enrique Gomez, associate professor of astronomy and physics at Western Carolina University, is planning a presentation to help the public understand the celestial phenomenon.

The public lecture, titled “The Great American Eclipse of 2017: What to Expect and How to Experience It,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the theater of A.K. Hinds University Center. Sponsored by WCU’s Department of Chemistry and Physics, the event is open free of charge.

The upcoming total solar eclipse has been dubbed “The Great American Solar Eclipse” because a narrow but lengthy swath of North America from coast to coast will experience a period of total darkness during the daytime hours of Monday, Aug. 21.

“My intent for this presentation is to talk primarily about the science of an eclipse and how to experience the eclipse safely,” said Gomez, who has witnessed two total solar eclipses in his lifetime – in Mexico City in 1991 and in Austria in 1999.

“This will be the first total solar eclipse across the continental United States since 1979, and the WCU campus in Cullowhee will be in the path of totality,” he said. “I will explain the peculiarities of solar eclipses of the Earth-moon system, discuss geometric and atmospheric effects that can be expected during this event, and share proper observing techniques for a memorable, as well as safe, viewing experience.”