Renovations to Wesley’s Park Underway

At the April meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, County Manager Derek Roland updated commissioners on the progress of the renovation project at Wesley’s Park playground. With the warmer temperatures, the park renovation project is now underway and is expected to be completed by April 21st. Renovations to the park include replacement of playground equipment and the rubber mat flooring at a cost of $85,000, less than was originally budgeted for the project.

Located in the Greenway’s Big Bear Park on East Main Street, Wesley’s Park is one of the county’s most used facilities especially for young children. In response to the numerous complaints the county has received from the community about the dire condition of the park, the county decided to make the much-needed repairs to the popular park. The renovation project will replace and refurbish the park’s playground equipment which was 14 years old, several years past the traditional life span of 10 years for that kind of equipment posing a safety hazard for the children who used the park.

The renovation of the park will include repairing what equipment can be repaired and replacing all damaged equipment. The ground covering which was in extremely poor condition has been removed and will be replaced. All the park’s slides on the equipment will need be repaired due to extensive wear and tear. The plastic play feature for younger children on the upper part of the park will be completely replaced with a new structure. The county will try to salvage what equipment it can, but most of it will have to be replaced because of the age and poor condition of the equipment.

The county’s project to improve the park does not include the cost of fixing the water feature, a very popular attraction at the park. The water feature did not work consistently last summer, randomly cutting off and on, and the main computer which runs the feature needs to be replaced. A request was made by The Friends of the Greenway (FROGS) to the town to help fund the needed repairs to the park’s water feature. Although the town denied the request from FROGS for the water feature as a part of the non-profit funding, the town board did say they would consider funding the project from budget contingency funds. The town board recommended Town Manager Summer Woodard contact Roland to see if they can come up with an agreement to get the water feature fixed during the park renovation process. However, at this time, plans to repair the water feature have not been finalized.